When Hilary met Hillary
- Tuesday, 8 May 2018, 1:11PM
Hilary Barry didn’t let a broken ankle stop her from meeting US First Lady, Senator, Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton last night.
Barry broke her ankle during a mishap 10 days ago, but she used her interview with Clinton as a chance to show off her red pantsuit.
Barry’s Seven Sharp co-host Jeremy Wells shared a cute snap of her all ready to go and interview Clinton for the show.
“Hilary Barry (resplendent in red pantsuit) preparing to interview Hillary Clinton tonight @sevensharptvnz”
A few other kiwi celebrities were also very excited to see her in person.
TVNZers Jack Tame, Jessica Mutch and Wendy Petrie had an inspirational night out in the Viaduct.
“Standing by for @hillaryclintonand catching up with @jessica.mutch and @jacktame” says news anchor Wendy.
Even our Prime Minister Jacinda Adern got a selfie with her!
“The two exchanged gifts during the hour-long meeting” says 1News on Instagram.
Prime Minister @jacindaardern and former US First Lady, Senator, Secretary of State and presidential candidate @hillaryclinton posed for this selfie this morning while meeting in Auckland ahead of Clinton’s speaking engagement tonight. The two exchanged gifts during the hour-long meeting, which Ardern has promised to describe in more detail during her weekly Post-Cabinet meeting press conference this afternoon. Full coverage of Clinton’s visit at our website, Facebook page and on air tonight. #newzealand #nz #hillaryclinton