When Hilary met Hillary

Hilary Barry didn’t let a broken ankle stop her from meeting US First Lady, Senator, Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton last night.

Barry broke her ankle during a mishap 10 days ago, but she used her interview with Clinton as a chance to show off her red pantsuit.

Hilary on Hillary!!@sevensharptvnz tonight A post shared by Hilary Barry (@hilary.barry) on May 6, 2018 at 10:57pm PDT

Barry’s Seven Sharp co-host Jeremy Wells shared a cute snap of her all ready to go and interview Clinton for the show.

“Hilary Barry (resplendent in red pantsuit) preparing to interview Hillary Clinton tonight @sevensharptvnz”

A few other kiwi celebrities were also very excited to see her in person.

TVNZers Jack Tame, Jessica Mutch and Wendy Petrie had an inspirational night out in the Viaduct.

“Standing by for @hillaryclintonand catching up with @jessica.mutch and @jacktame” says news anchor Wendy.

Even our Prime Minister Jacinda Adern got a selfie with her!

“The two exchanged gifts during the hour-long meeting” says 1News on Instagram.