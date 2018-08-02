What happened after Sam Wallace ate the world's hottest chilli

The Hits host Sam Wallace was challenged to eat the world’s hottest chilli pepper – and well, things didn’t end up going so great.

While at first, Sam thought he had conquered the Carolina Reaper, a few hours later he started experiencing the worst pain of his life.

"I thought I had succeeded," Sam said, "[but it] turns out the first part is not the hardest."

Photo / Getty

Sam then revealed how he felt like his bowel was "turning inside out" as he rolled "around in agony" on the ground.

"Sam goes completely green”, Toni Street chimed in, "he starts stumbling around and that’s when we realised, OK, this is serious.

"Next thing he collapses and I had to catch you and you just started lying on the cold floor because it was very clear you were about to explode."

"And I was exploding too", Sam agreed, "I had explosive sweating, my whole head was completely wet, my arms, my legs were completely wet with sweat.

"It was the most pain I’ve been through."

"Here’s the embarrassing bit, the point in which I collapsed was the foyer of NZME," he continued.

"In a small point of relief between these spasms I looked up to see a couple of medics, the CEO of our company Michael Boggs, the Chief Commercial officer, I’m don’t know why he came, I think he was just there for a giggle."

"Well, what they were looking at, can I just explain," Toni added.

"You’re down there, I had to take your top off because you’re expiring and everyone just got the coldest thing in the office which happened to be several 2L bottles of milk, frozen peas, frozen chips and they were all over your body."

"I honestly looked like a segment in the supermarket lying down on the ground there," Sam replied.

"And I looked up and it felt like I was doing a performance at the Globe Theatre for Shakespeare because there were five floors of people looking down upon me and watching the scenes unfold."

Oh, Sam!

This article was first published on The Hits.