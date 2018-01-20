Wedding bells for political power couple

Congratulations to National MP Christopher Bishop who proposed to girlfriend Jenna Raeburn while on holiday with friends in Mexico. We must say, the MP for Hutt South has particularly good taste in jewellers.

“For Jenna’s 30th birthday, I took her out to a great restaurant in Merida, in an old colonial mansion. I gave her a birthday card which said, ‘Will you marry me?’ inside and when she looked up, the ring was on the table. It’s a beautiful Naveya and Sloane ring which we both love,” Bishop, 33, told Spy.

The pair live in Hutt South and and have a cat called Baz. “Jenna and I met when studying law at Victoria University of Wellington,” says Bishop’ “We were both involved in competitive university debating and interested in politics. After leaving uni we both worked at Parliament for senior National Ministers [Bishop for Steven Joyce and Raeburn for Gerry Brownlee].”

Raeburn is the New Zealand director of lobbying firm Barton Deakin.