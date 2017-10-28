Wedding bells for Auckland celeb chef

Celebrated chef Nick Honeyman, famous for French cuisine at his Herne Bay restaurant Paris Butter and for running Le Petit Leon, an old-school French restaurant in the Dordogne region in France, a bistro that only opens for July and August each year, is engaged.

His fiance is German former model and actress Sina Henrie; the pair got engaged in Vietnam, on their way home from France.

“Sina and I met a little over a year ago and were set up by two of our best friends Olly and Rachel. Olly is a trainer at Les Mills and was training Rachel when they hatched the plan to set us up. As he is a loudmouth personal trainer I automatically disqualified Olly’s ability to pick a suitable date for me and threw Sina’s number out. Rachel then tracked me down a few weeks later and insisted we go on a date and it turns out they were spot on,” 35-year-old Honeyman told Spy.

“As they say the rest is history and in walked the most incredible human to my life, who motivates me to be a better, stronger person every day.”

Henrie, 31, worked as a model and actress for more than a decade in Europe and the United States before pursuing a career in marketing and event management, something she now does in NZ, as well as all the digital management for Honeyman’s restaurants.

“I had the ring tied into my shorts for weeks, waiting for the right moment. I propped her up on the side of an infinity pool overlooking a bay in Nha Trang, Vietnam and she said oui.”

Honeyman says the pair had a magnificent season at Le Petit Leon and have brought the energy back to Paris Butter — with an entire new direction. They celebrated their engagement with a party there last weekend.

Aleksandra Antevska and Nic Watt.

Things are also heating up for fellow chef Nic Watt, who took a well-deserved break in Hawaii last week and is happily ensconsed in a new relationship.

Watt, whose restaurants include top Auckland eatery Masu and recent addition Huami on SkyCity’s Federal Street, separated from his wife Kelly earlier this year.

In Hawaii, Watt enjoyed hiking to waterfalls and quality beach time with Aleksandra Antevska, an Auckland University researcher and yoga instructor.

“We are happy to confirm we both had a well earned break in Hawaii,” Watt told Spy of the pair’s holiday.