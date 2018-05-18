Watch KJ Apa get tackled by 137kg man

When it comes to keeping in shape, Kiwi Riverdale star KJ Apa takes his gym routine very seriously.

Apa’s fitness coach Alex Fine has shared a hilarious video of him getting tackled by professional NFL player Justin Pugh during a training session.

He captions the short video:

“The kid shows grit. Definitely needs to hit #jltnfloffseason though. @kjapa @justinpugh67 @melton @espn #espn”

The 1.93 metre tall Pugh then tweeted a cute snap of KJ Apa and his fellow Riverdale cast mate Charles Melton, after their gym session joking that he was their new body guard.

“When I am not blocking NFL defensive linemen for the @azcardinals , I’m blocking the paparazzi for these two. #LoveMyJob #SecurityLife

Love it!