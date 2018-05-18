Watch KJ Apa get tackled by 137kg man
- Wednesday, 23 May 2018, 12:49PM
When it comes to keeping in shape, Kiwi Riverdale star KJ Apa takes his gym routine very seriously.
Apa’s fitness coach Alex Fine has shared a hilarious video of him getting tackled by professional NFL player Justin Pugh during a training session.
He captions the short video:
“The kid shows grit. Definitely needs to hit #jltnfloffseason though. @kjapa @justinpugh67 @melton @espn #espn”
The 1.93 metre tall Pugh then tweeted a cute snap of KJ Apa and his fellow Riverdale cast mate Charles Melton, after their gym session joking that he was their new body guard.
“When I am not blocking NFL defensive linemen for the @azcardinals , I’m blocking the paparazzi for these two. #LoveMyJob #SecurityLife
Love it!
When I am not blocking NFL defensive linemen for the @azcardinals , I’m blocking the paparazzi for these two. #LoveMyJob #SecurityLife pic.twitter.com/1tP182OM4D— Justin Pugh (@JustinPugh) May 18, 2018