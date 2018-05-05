WAGs Insta-wardrobe sale

Fancy wearing the fabulous crimson Zimmermann dress worn by Hannah Laity in Monte Carlo at the World Rugby Awards, where her fiance Beauden Barrett won Rugby Player of the Year?

It’s for sale on her Instagram sale page @hanlaywardrobe and the accountant promises it has been worn just once and drycleaned.

Laity and fellow fashionista and Hurricanes WAG Fatima Savea are at the forefront of the new trend of using Instagram to sell pieces from their wardrobe.

Both have some chic looks on their pages and feature outfits from memorable events on their social calendars.

Savea is known for her expensive designer tastes so handbag lovers keep an eye out on her page @timas_wardobe_ for a bargain. Currently there is a Balmain bag for $400, a Marc Jacobs clutch for $280 and a fringed YSL tote for $800.

Spy asked the early adopters whether Instagram is easier than Trade Me.

“I wouldn’t know about Trade Me, whereas I’m used to Instagram and how it operates and as I have a lot of female followers, it works out better,” Savea said.

Laity is also setting trends using the website of former All Black Ali Williams’ wife, Casey Green — Ohrentme.co.nz — which features beautiful designer dresses available to hire for special occasions.