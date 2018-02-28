Vaughan's kid shocks teachers: 'I love wine'

Vaughan's daughter raised more than a few eyebrows when she informed her teachers she "loves wine" - she's only 3 years old.

The ZM host revealed the whole saga on air, saying little August's teacher asked to talk to him when he picked her up one day and he knew right away it wasn't good news.

It turns out that at a pretend tea party, August started by telling everybody that she loves "having a wine".

Rest assured, Vaughan's 3-year-old isn't developing a taste for wine, she just loves to talk about it and play grown-up.

Vaughan went on to explain that even at home when he and his wife have a glass of wine, August will chime in: "Oh, I'll have a glass, I love wine".

"It's like; 'You don't. Where have you ever had wine?'" Vaughan said. "And she's like, 'oh that time I was around at my friend's house'. It's like; 'You've never been there without us, we know you didn't pop around to someone's house for a wine!"

Watch the hilarious full story above.