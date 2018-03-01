Vaughan’s mortifying motorway encounter

Multitasking is something that many of us are not great at, especially when you are hot and flustered, rushing to leave the gym to get to work on time.

ZM’s Vaughan Smith had an unfortunate-but-hilarious encounter en route to the radio studio this week.

“This is targeted at one person who drove past me on the motorway this morning on my way to work,” Vaughan explained to his co-hosts.

“I will give you the backstory and then what happened. So I am still going to the gym before work and today was cardio day and it’s very humid and I don’t want to start the day stinky. So what I have gotten into the habit of is having a shower, putting on my pants and jandals and grabbing my everything and not putting a shirt on. I just put my shirt in my bag and walk out of the gym with no shirt on. So I am driving along with my top off, no top on, nips out.”

So far, so reasonable.

“After the gym I have a protein shake so I fill that up with water before I leave the gym and I give that the old ‘shake-a-roo.’ However I am giving it the old ‘shake-a-roo’ up high, with a twist, like cha-cha-cha, like it’s a maracas. But at this stage I noticed the lid isn’t on properly and it’s split so I put it between my legs.

“I start tightening the lid and then I wipe my hands on myself and then I just start shaking again from the down low position while I am still driving topless.”

You can probably see where this is going….

“Then I look across (at another travelling car) and give them a ‘hey what’s up look’ and then I realised it looks like I am masturbating! Then I get a shocked look on my face and then I turn back at them and look at them like ‘oh no!’.

Yikes. So much awkward.

