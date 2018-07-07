TVNZ backs down on TV award boycott

Last year, the New Zealand Television Awards returned after a long hiatus. Much fuss was made at TVNZ thumbing their nose and not entering news and current affairs’ talent or programmes, instead preferring the Voyager Awards, which recognise the best in journalism.

This year’s awards will be bigger and better — with the gala ceremony to be held at the Civic Theatre in November — and TVNZ have had a change of heart and will enter. So we may see Simon Dallow and Wendy Petrie on the red carpet this year.

The ceremony will also see new categories added to the mix, including Reporter of the Year and Best Te Reo M?ori Programme.

The reality and documentary categories have broadened, recognising the growth in the reality genre. The reality programme categories have been split in two this year — including Best Original Reality Programme, which is created in New Zealand, (this may include Heartbreak Island as it was devised here). The other category is Best Format Reality Programme, which covers the New Zealand versions of international reality show formats, such as Dancing with the Stars, Survivor New Zealand, Married at First Sight and First Dates.