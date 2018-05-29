TV host's shirty Seven Sharp response

Jesse Mulligan has taken to Twitter after a story about his "humiliating" Seven Sharp experience was published earlier today.

Mulligan revealed all about his controversial exit from the 7pm current affairs show in a new interview with Barkers magazine.

In it, the host of Three's The Project called his final three months on the show in 2014 alongside Mike Hosking and Toni Street "awkward" and "horrible".

He said he realised he was no longer needed on the show when he wasn't invited to photo shoots, and had to leave the set to make room for guests.

"It's around that point you realise you're probably not an integral part of a show ... it was a pretty horrible feeling," he said.

Since the story was published, Mulligan has responded on social media, saying he never thinks about his time on Seven Sharp "unless an interviewer asks me".

He apologised and said the alternative was "not answering the question and then that becomes a thing".

I literally don't think about this unless an interviewer asks me. Sorry you have to put up with this biannual headline! Alternative is not answering the question and then that becomes a thing. https://t.co/yCpEFNY5JH — Jesse Mulligan (@JesseMulligan) May 29, 2018

Mulligan had previously discussed his exit from Seven Sharp in a 2016 Canvas cover story.