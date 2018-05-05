Top 5 pet peeves about being a Kiwi WAG

Kiwi TV and radio personality Laura McGoldrick has taken to air this week on The Hits to explain why she hates being a WAG to hubby cricket star, Martin Guptill.

This week the blonde beauty filled in for another blonde beauty (Toni Street) and revealed her top 5 reasons why she dislikes being a WAG a.k.a. a wife or girlfriend of a famous sports player.

“Okay so number five is the term ‘WAG’ I cannot stand it, it makes me want to throw up and pass out, it’s disgusting. I don’t like it. It’s just that it’s all about him... it doesn’t make me, me. We are a couple, we do it together.”

“Number four is the assumption is that all we do it talk about cricket because I work in cricket, people just think that is all we talk about… we don’t really talk about cricket at all.”

“At number three is that I organise people’s tickets and then people texting and asking for tickets (to the games). It is ridiculous. Players normally don’t get as many tickets as you think so it’s usually for their family.”

“Number two is that the cameras look for the family in the crowd which means you really have to find the time to eat a hotdog. And I don’t want to be told when it’s ok to eat a hotdog. You really have to pick your moment (to eat the hotdog so the cameras don’t find you.)”

“My number one pet peeve is travel. I know it’s his job, but for any given year, he could be away for nine months of it. So the travel time is hard. People forget they go away for nine months of the year and that’s really hard on their families. I mean I would love to swan around the world. But I have to work, but that is cool and I love my job and he respects that and I respect his, but it is hard.”

