'Too early to drink?': Matty rattles The Stig

Saturday, 21 July 2018, 11:36AM
Matty and The Stig whip 'round the track. Photo / Breakfast
He's raced super cars at super speeds, but the thing that finally rattled The Stig was our very own Matty McLean.

The Top Gear star - whose real name is Perry McCarthy - took Matty around the track on Breakfast during the week, prompting a bit of motion sickness. 

But then he made the mistake of swapping seats. 

It didn't start well as Matty asked: "How are you finding this, Perry?". 

Watching back in the Breakfast studio, Jack Tame answered for him: "You know when you can see the whites of the eyes of The Stig then that's a moment to be concerned." 

By the time they reached the end of the track, Perry was shaking and in a hurry to get out of the car asking, "Is it too early to start drinking?" 

But we reckon Matty did a pretty good job! Check out his Fast and Furious moment in the clip below.

 

