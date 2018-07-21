'Too early to drink?': Matty rattles The Stig

He's raced super cars at super speeds, but the thing that finally rattled The Stig was our very own Matty McLean.

The Top Gear star - whose real name is Perry McCarthy - took Matty around the track on Breakfast during the week, prompting a bit of motion sickness.

But then he made the mistake of swapping seats.

It didn't start well as Matty asked: "How are you finding this, Perry?".

Watching back in the Breakfast studio, Jack Tame answered for him: "You know when you can see the whites of the eyes of The Stig then that's a moment to be concerned."

By the time they reached the end of the track, Perry was shaking and in a hurry to get out of the car asking, "Is it too early to start drinking?"

But we reckon Matty did a pretty good job! Check out his Fast and Furious moment in the clip below.