Toni v. Hilary: Who rates higher?

Toni Street returned to the Seven Sharp desk last week, filling in for Hilary Barry, who was on holiday.

Fans went mad for the former Seven Sharp presenter on social media – celebrating her return to the small screen.

Some of the comments included: “I wish you were back on Seven Sharp for good we miss your smiley face, you're hard to beat on that show.”

Others added: "Better combo you two", "Please stay!!! SS is a million times better with you on air" and "So nice having u back on seven sharp Toni. Wish it was for ever.”

But did it actually make a difference to the show's ratings?

Short answer: Nope.

Last week, Seven Sharp saw 463,000 viewers aged 5+ tune in, compared to an average of 446,000 viewers during the four weeks prior.

Meanwhile, in the target demographic of viewers aged 25-54, the numbers were almost identical to the previous four weeks, with just 1000 fewer viewers tuning in to see Toni and Jeremy.

The verdict? Turns out there's not much of a difference at all – Seven Sharp fans seem to love Hilary and Toni equally.

This week, it's Jeremy Wells’ turn to step away from the desk, and fans can look forward to Anika Moa teaming up with Hilary Barry again.

The dynamic duo has already shaken things up by having a go at the Drake-inspired "In My Feelings" dance challenge.