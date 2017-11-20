Toni Street’s shocking medical misdiagnosis

Toni Street has had her fair share of health issues in recent times - so when her doctor called last week and said they needed an urgent meeting, her heart sank.

According to some recent tests, The Hits breakfast host had tested positive for the sexually transmitted disease, syphilis. But it’s not what you think…

Toni told listeners the bizarre diagnosis came up during a routine blood test for her disease, Churg-Strauss syndrome, with her doctor calling her in for a consultation.

But it turns out, it was a strange side effect related to her autoimmune disease and was, in fact, a false result.

“I was like oh my gosh, something has shown up in my bloods... like I thought I had cancer and I started freaking out.”

Thankfully the Seven Sharp host is in the clear and has an interesting tale to tell!