Toni Street’s co-hosts: ‘She’s been really sick’

Poor Toni Street has been incredibly sick over the last month after suffering a severe reaction to an antibiotic.

On The Hits this morning, Street’s co-hosts gave a bit of an update on her progress.

“She did have an allergic reaction to an antibiotic, but a lot of people don’t understand how sick Toni has been,” says Sam Wallace.

“She got a toxic shock to an antibiotic and it effectively shut down her liver, so what does that mean? It means – and I’m no expert – but apparently liver then releases bile into your bloodstream and poor Toni went a sick colour of yellow.”

"I pretty much had my first visit [with her on Friday], because she just hasn't felt like seeing people", Sam continued, "and she basically said she has an acute version of it [liver failure] and if this becomes chronic - and a week or so ago it had the chance of becoming chronic - it's serious enough that she would have to have, potentially, a liver replacement if it becomes long-term."

Though Toni seems to be on the mend, her struggle with illness couldn't have come at a more inopportune time, as she is expecting her third child - a baby boy - via surrogate, thanks to her childhood friend Sophie Braggins.

"And that's not great when you have a baby due in August," Sarah said, "We want her to get better for her - but we want her to get better because there's going to be a new person that's joining the family soon and she needs to be in good shape."

In a text message to Sam, Toni said: "'I'm starting to feel myself again, I'm ecstatic ... as I hop into bed for another nanna nap."

"So she is getting there," Sam said, "the good news is she's going to back to herself very very soon, which is kind of relieving."

"We really miss her as well, Sarah added, "So we can't wait to have Toni back, because it's not the same [without her]."

This article was first published on The Hits and is republished here with permission.