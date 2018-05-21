Toni Street is back in action

Popular radio presenter Toni Street is back on air this morning after five long weeks off air.

The Hits star, who co-hosts the morning show alongside Sam Wallace and Sarah Gandy, suffered serious acute liver failure after reacting to antibiotics.

This morning, Street posed for a photo alongside Sam and Sarah showing the three all smiles, their first time together since Toni’s illness.

She’d previously revealed that the side effects of her illness including her “skin feeling like spiders were crawling under it”.

She underwent recent blood tests and said she was finally on the road to recovery.

“I feel like I am finally healing,” says Toni.

“I still have the itching but it’s not as insane… I can almost deal with it now. It’s not as bad as what it used to be. So I am still getting the fatigue and the itch and really bad nausea.

“So here I am on my fifth week off work which is absolutely ridiculous, but I am actually healing relatively quickly in the scheme of things.”

"I'm feeling really good, I looked at my alarm a lot last night, I was a little bit anxious about coming in but I needn't be because it's the same smiley faces as when I left."

But she did warn her co-hosts: "I hope I don't turn progressively turn more and more yellow and start itching as the show goes on. That wouldn't be good."

Best of luck for a full healthy recovery Toni! We have missed you.