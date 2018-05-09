These are Jacinda’s fave NZ songs

Our Prime Minister is getting on board with New Zealand Music Month by sharing her favourite 15 Kiwi songs.

Jacinda Adern is an avid music lover and has DJed at many big Kiwi festivals including Rhythm and Vines and Auckland’s Laneway Festival.

Adern’s picks include songs from Lorde, Aldous Harding, Broods, Chelsea Jade and The Venus Project.

Local website Sniffers questioned Adern on her “eclectic” music taste.

“I know there’s that old cliche that people use to describe their taste in music ...’eclectic’ But when it comes to me and New Zealand music, it’s really true," Ardern says.

“It’s all about memories,” she says. “Seeing Shihad play at the Wailing Bongo when I was a uni student, Don McGlashan capturing such an important moment in our history [with Anchor Me, his ode to the Rainbow Warrior].”

“Living in London and hearing Dave Dobbyn open a war memorial for us on Hyde Park corner, or dancing into the night to Shapeshifter. They’re all my home-grown memories.”

“These are just a few of my favourites, and some of these artists I feel lucky enough to know.”

Listen to PM Jacinda Adern’s favourite Kiwi tunes here: