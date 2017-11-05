The text message that ended MAFS marriage

Married at First Sight NZ couple Claire Lawless and Dominic Timmon admit they decided to ‘just be friends’ during their first week of marriage.

51-year old Lawless says their partnership had “all the red flags” according to Woman’s Day.

“He’s not my type at all and I’m not his type either – he said that to me. We were already going to be friends anyway – we decided that on our honeymoon.”

Claire continued saying that the real reason their marriage failed was because of an accidental text message Dom sent her.

“I was in hospital and he accidently sent me a text that he was supposed to send to his friend.”

“It said lots of not very nice things about me and then his thoughts on the majority of women. And that’s all I want to say.”

Dom still continues to pursue love by signing up to online dating and Claire is going to give it a rest for a while and says “you don’t need to meet someone to make you happy.”