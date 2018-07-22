The story behind this crazy photo

We were all thinking ‘what on earth is he doing?!’ when we saw Kiwi Sevens star Kurt Baker’s crazy celebratory picture on his Instagram yesterday.

New Zealand won a World Cup Sevens double this week after both the men and women’s team won their finals.

To celebrate, player Kurt Baker got nude and jumped on a team mate’s back for a photo.

“Winner winner chicken dinner 🏆. Unreal year with an unreal squad! #ishowered🤥 #thebooooys”

The Hits host Toni Street decided to ask him what in the world he did with his ‘manly bits’ whilst getting piggy-backed.

Street, who has never met Kurt in her life, private messaged him asking “where did you put your bits and pieces when you climbed up on his shoulders?”.

He replied: “Wasn’t much to move around to be fair.”

Hilarious! We are glad he showered too.