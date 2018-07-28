The sexy slo-mo moment Taika regretted instantly

Taika Waititi has posted a new video clip in sexy slo-mo - pouring Coke all over himself.

No, it's not a weird Kiwi version of Flashdance, it's part of the new "soda shower challenge" which has been launched online by Kiwi star James Rolleston.

The actor, who stars in Jackie van Beek and Madeleine Sami's film The Breaker Upperers, nominated Taika for the challenge.

It's based on a scene in the film in which James douses himself in Coke while Madeleine's character watches on with lust.

James also nominated Shorty Street actors Reuben Milner and Jayden Daniels, Flava hosts Daz and Ast, and Kiwi singer Stan Walker.

Taika was the first to accept the challenge and did it with gusto. And he's nominated some famous Kiwi pals too; TV producer Bailey Mackey, "egomaniac superstar actor" Julian Dennison and Fear the Walking Dead star Cliff Curtis.

Check out Taika's clip below and let's see if anyone else takes up the challenge!