The real reason Suzy Cato is doing DWTS

Children’s entertainment star Suzy Cato is no stranger to our television screens.

However, competing in Dancing with the Stars is an all new and unexpected experience for the 49-year-old mum of three.

Cato said she got a “telephone call out of the blue, completely unexpected” and her “jaw dropped” when she heard the news that producers wanted her to dance on live TV, according to Woman’s Weekly.

The Suzy’s World host said she “screamed with excitement” when she told her husband the news but was more keen to use the national platform to raise money for her chosen charity, The Mental Health Foundation.

“One in five of us is going to be touched by mental illness in one way or another. It’s impacted me through members of my family. I have lost dear friends.”

“If we can reach our full potential – our mental health impacts on us in many ways – we can work to be the best we can be at all times. What I love about the foundation is how they are now working with kids as well to give them coping strategies and teach them about resilience.”

