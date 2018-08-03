The real reason behind Clarke’s dad beard

The first dad of New Zealand, Clarke Gayford, has come out this week sporting an incredible beard.

The keen fisherman and partner of our Prime Minister, Jacinda Adern, looked happy and extremely content as the young couple talked to media about parenthood, but the elephant in the room was, in fact, Gayford’s new facial accessory.

Photo / Supplied

Taking to Twitter, Clarke wanted to clear the air about the reason behind his new look.

“I'm not immune to the chatter and I feel I need to front foot the fact that yes; I've grown a beard, to fit in, in Wellington. Feel free to drop pin me good craft beer locations, I want the whole experience.”

I'm not immune to the chatter and I feel I need to front foot the fact that yes; I've grown a beard, to fit in, in Wellington.



Feel free to drop pin me good craft beer locations, I want the whole experience. — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) 2 August 2018

Good on you Clarke! We hope you start rocking the dad bod too.