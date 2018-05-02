The one word ZM host absolutely cannot say

ZM's Fletch has suggested his co-host Megan should have her broadcasting degree taken away after she hilariously messed up her pronunciation on air - over and over again.

Turns out Megan absolutely cannot say the word "tarantula".

She tried to say it on air but Fletch and Vaughan just cracked up laughing when she kept saying "tralantula".

Vaughan even tried sounding it out with her to teach her to say it, but Fletch was less forgiving.

"She's got a broadcasting degree - can we take that away?" he said.

At least she's not the only one; Megan's fail comes hot on the heels of Vaughan's slip up last week when things got a little x-rated.