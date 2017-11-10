The one word radio host can't say on air

Jase Hawkins has said a lot of things on air - but there's one thing he can't say.

It's the word "tribunal".

The ZM radio host got increasingly flustered on air as he tried to say the phrase "tenancy tribunal, instead pronouncing it "tribruneral".

His co-host PJ and the show's producer tried to teach him how to say it correctly.

But he "kept chucking an 'r' in there".

They then took the lesson off air, hoping to teach him by saying "tribe" and "unal" as two separate words.

He finally nailed it - but mucked up the word "tenancy".

Watching the hilarious video below (warning: explicit language):

Keep trying Jase! You'll get it one day.