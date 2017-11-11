A third of the way through Movember, moustaches are starting to take shape in support of men’s health.

This year, the sports’ mad boys from Short and Wide have put together a mock rugby First XV to raise funds for causes such as prostate and testicular cancer, and mental illness.

The team includes reality TV sweethearts Matilda Rice and Art Green; actor Cori Gonzalez-Macuer; Breakfast’s Brodie Kane; All Blacks Brodie Retallick, Sam Cane, Aaron Smith and Ben Smith; Black Cap Tim Southee; and Black Stick Rose Keddell.

Short and Wide are chuffed with their team: “We have been pretty lucky to meet some well-known New Zealanders and top sportspeople in our work with Short and Wide, so when we mentioned to a group of them that we wanted to create a mock First XV to help get the word out around men’s health and raise some money, they were all keen to jump on board. We weren’t great sportsmen, but if we can put a team together that is successful for Movember, then this could be our greatest world cup final,” said Anthony Niterl.

Green is trying to burpee the height of Mt Everest this year, instead of growing a mo. His goal is 300 burpees a day to achieve the height by the end of the month.

Brodie Kane is a fierce team member: “I’m super-keen to be showing my support for our fellow men this year by being a part of the Movember First XV. As Kiwis, we tend to have a ‘he’ll be right’ mentality, when the reality is, we do need to get serious about issues like men’s health in New Zealand.

“AlthoughI can’t join the lads in growing a Mo, I am focusing more on the MOVEmber aspect and being active every day with daily workouts to help raise funds for the boys.”

Check out the full Short and Wide team on the Movember website, some of the ABs could do with some support.