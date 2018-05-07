The DWTS quip that shocked everyone

Marama Fox is known for her hilarious banter, but one joke she made last night stunned everyone - even the host.

After her performance on Dancing with the Stars NZ, the judges noted - not for the first time - that Marama needed to "keep her legs closed" while she danced.

Speaking to host Sharyn Casey afterward, Marama said: "[The judges] are right, I need to keep my legs together more often."

She then added: "I had nine children and I should've learned a long time ago. Sometimes I just can't help myself."

Marama's dance partner didn't know where to look and Sharyn couldn't figure out what to say next.

"I was going to ask about your bedazzled nails, but I think that we've heard enough already so let's uh...let's go to the judges," she stuttered.

But the fans loved it, taking to Twitter to rally votes for Marama on her banter alone.