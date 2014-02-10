The best of the Heartbreak Island throwbacks

Who doesn't love a good old-fashioned Instagram throwback?

Well, most of the Heartbreak Island stars, it would seem.

Casting our eyes over the very carefully curated social media accounts of this crop of Heartbreakers, the contestants have either never shared an embarrassing throwback photo in their life – or they did a good clearout of their respective accounts when they found out they were going on the show.

But, thankfully, there are still a few cast members who’ve been happy to take us for a stroll down memory lane.

So let's check out what they were like before they were looking for love – or $100,000 – on the telly.

Liam Lonergan

Joining Heartbreak Island this week as one of four new 'Disruptors', westie Liam Lonergan has been on the periphery of the spotlight his whole life, being the son of former league player and event promoter, Dean Lonergan.

His famous dad has popped up in one or two of Liam’s Instagram posts, including this throwback snap in March.

How adorable are father and son together?

Kristian Barbarich

He may have been on Heartbreak Island for a hot minute before being unceremoniously dumped by Ruby Mills, but 25-year-old entrepreneur Kristian Barbarich still made quite the impression on the show.

And it looks like he's always been destined to chase his dreams on a tropical island somewhere, judging by the Hawaiian shirt he's sporting in this throwback snap.

Weiting Shyu

Not everyone on Heartbreak Island has been so keen to share throwback snaps, however, given most of the contestants are still in their early 20s, their early Instagram photos act as throwbacks in themselves.

Case in point: Weiting.

She's not in the throwback habit, so we'll have to settle for this photo from four years ago (when she was 18) instead, complete with blonde hair. And a kitten.

Harry Jowsey

Heartbreak Harry, is that ... is that you?

We. Are. Speechless.

Josh Connolly

What a difference three years and bit of stubble can make.

Josh Connolly looks almost unrecognisable in this apparently drunk mirror selfie from 2015.

Izaak Ryan

He may not have found love on Heartbreak Island, but Izaak Ryan still has his number one woman in his life – his mum.

And in sharing this old snap to celebrate Mother's Day with her two years ago, Izaak demonstrated he's been just a bit cute since ages ago.