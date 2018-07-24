Taika's choice words for 'everyone in Australia'

Taika Waititi has taken quite a dig at Australia in a message promoting The Breaker Upperers.

Taika was a producer on the film made by Madeleine Sami and Jackie van Beek, which is hitting Aussie screens for the first time this week.

So being a good mate, Taika got on Twitter to tell his Aussie fans to go see it, but he also slipped in a little trans-Tasman jab.

"Go and see this film...it's gonna make you feel so good," he says.

"It's gonna make you feel good like all the other things that we gave to you, like pavlova and Farlap and Russell Crowe. Enjoy. And you're welcome."

Check out Taika's villainous message below: