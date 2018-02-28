Taika's bad habit goes viral in Twitter saga

Taika Waititi has gone viral thanks to a bad habit he has.

He might be one of the world's most sought-after directors but all that hard work must be exhausting because he's developed a penchant for falling asleep...pretty much anywhere.

He posted a photo of himself asleep in his child's pram and tagged it "Dad of the year".

Dad of the year. pic.twitter.com/vkyZsslaIP — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) February 24, 2018

Someone else then posted even more photos of Taika sleeping, which prompted Kiwi star Madeleine Sami to throw her two cents in with a photo of Taika sleeping on the floor.

She captioned it: "This motherf***er always sleeping on the goddamn job".

dis MF always sleeping on da goddamn job @TaikaWaititi pic.twitter.com/j9ehfyZKW0 — Madeleine Sami (@madeleinesami) February 25, 2018

And then more and more people piled on, making hilarious collages of all the snaps from around the web of Taika napping like a champ.

Of course he took it in his stride, re-posting the images and documenting the saga saying, "It goes on...and on...phenomenon...I am a legend".

One way to make it through hump day, right?