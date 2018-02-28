Taika's bad habit goes viral in Twitter saga
- Wednesday, 28 February 2018, 12:04PM
Taika Waititi has gone viral thanks to a bad habit he has.
He might be one of the world's most sought-after directors but all that hard work must be exhausting because he's developed a penchant for falling asleep...pretty much anywhere.
He posted a photo of himself asleep in his child's pram and tagged it "Dad of the year".
Someone else then posted even more photos of Taika sleeping, which prompted Kiwi star Madeleine Sami to throw her two cents in with a photo of Taika sleeping on the floor.
She captioned it: "This motherf***er always sleeping on the goddamn job".
And then more and more people piled on, making hilarious collages of all the snaps from around the web of Taika napping like a champ.
Of course he took it in his stride, re-posting the images and documenting the saga saying, "It goes on...and on...phenomenon...I am a legend".
One way to make it through hump day, right?