Taika’s new film set to upset racists

Kiwi director Taika Waititi has released the first official photo from his WWII movie, Jojo Rabbit, and it looks amazing.

Waititi shared with fans just weeks ago that he was going to be working with Rebel Wilson and Scarlett Johansson on the film.

According to Deadline, Jojo Rabbit is about “a 10-year old boy who struggles to find his place in an increasingly Fascist regime and turns to an imaginary friend when faced with the discovery that his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.”

Taika has anticipated it is going to anger "racist people" and he is 100 percent ready for it!

In a cheeky Instagram post he said:

“One down of our anti-f**kface satire, Jojo Rabbit. Can't wait to share it with the world. Also, what better way to insult Hitler than having him portrayed by a Polynesian Jew?”

We can’t wait to see what Taika has in store for us with the new movie!

