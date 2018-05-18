Taika’s new film casts a Rebel
- Section
- Spy News,
- Publish Date
- Thursday, 24 May 2018, 12:44PM
Pitch Perfect star and Aussie comedian Rebel Wilson is set to star in a film directed by Taika Waititi.
In a tweet posted by Taika, he seems excited about the collaboration, saying “s*** just got surreal”.
“Rebel Rebel Rebel Rebel Rebel Rebel! Sh*t just got surreal. @RebelWilson Rebel Wilson Joins Taika Waititi’s WWII Satire ‘Jojo Rabbit’ As Frightful Fraulein.”
Rebel Rebel Rebel Rebel Rebel Rebel!— Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) May 23, 2018
Shit just got surreal. @RebelWilson
Rebel Wilson Joins Taika Waititi’s WWII Satire ‘Jojo Rabbit’ As Frightful Fraulein https://t.co/AdzNhZZAw9 via @deadline
According to Deadline, Rebel will Jojo Rabbit, “a 10-year old boy who struggles to find his place in an increasingly Fascist regime and turns to an imaginary friend when faced with the discovery that his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.”
Wilson joins Scarlett Johansson and Sam Rockwell in a film that gets underway shortly in Prague.
Watch this space!