Taika’s new film casts a Rebel

Pitch Perfect star and Aussie comedian Rebel Wilson is set to star in a film directed by Taika Waititi.

In a tweet posted by Taika, he seems excited about the collaboration, saying “s*** just got surreal”.

“Rebel Rebel Rebel Rebel Rebel Rebel! Sh*t just got surreal. @RebelWilson Rebel Wilson Joins Taika Waititi’s WWII Satire ‘Jojo Rabbit’ As Frightful Fraulein.”

According to Deadline, Rebel will Jojo Rabbit, “a 10-year old boy who struggles to find his place in an increasingly Fascist regime and turns to an imaginary friend when faced with the discovery that his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.”

Wilson joins Scarlett Johansson and Sam Rockwell in a film that gets underway shortly in Prague.

Watch this space!