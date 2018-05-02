Taika 'blesses' fan with adorable tattoo design
Wednesday, 2 May 2018
Taika Waititi has designed a tattoo for a fan.
The fan, who goes by Kiara on Twitter, tweeted Taika saying: "Reply to this tweet and I’ll get your reply tattooed (be it text or an image). This is a promise I will not go back on."
Understandably, Taika's first thought was "don't do it", but instead he sent her this:
"I'm too scared that you'll actually get a "Don't do it" tattoo, so I offer you this picture of a cloud thinking about his girlfriend."
He added: "It might also be a cloud blowing smoke rings (Also, you probably shouldn't do it)."
Kiara replied: "This actually made my entire life thank you so much, Taika...honestly the best thing that’s happened to me, so thank you so much."
And one of her followers replied: "Oh my God Kiara, you have been blessed."