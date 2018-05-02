Taika 'blesses' fan with adorable tattoo design

Taika Waititi has designed a tattoo for a fan.

The fan, who goes by Kiara on Twitter, tweeted Taika saying: "Reply to this tweet and I’ll get your reply tattooed (be it text or an image). This is a promise I will not go back on."

Understandably, Taika's first thought was "don't do it", but instead he sent her this:

"I'm too scared that you'll actually get a "Don't do it" tattoo, so I offer you this picture of a cloud thinking about his girlfriend."

I'm too scared that you'll actually get a "Don't do it" tattoo, so I offer you this picture of a cloud thinking about his girlfriend.



It might also be a cloud blowing smoke rings



(Also, you probably shouldn't do it) pic.twitter.com/OL1vLQl2UO — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) April 30, 2018

He added: "It might also be a cloud blowing smoke rings (Also, you probably shouldn't do it)."

Kiara replied: "This actually made my entire life thank you so much, Taika...honestly the best thing that’s happened to me, so thank you so much."

This actually made my entire life thank you so much, Taika! I got some very sad news yesterday and I've been really depressed about it but this is honestly the best thing that's happened to me so thank you so much holy shit❤️🤙 https://t.co/Fudtye28Zd — Kiara smells(good) (@star_factories) April 30, 2018

And one of her followers replied: "Oh my God Kiara, you have been blessed."