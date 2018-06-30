Survivor star's glamorous Italian wedding

Former Survivor NZ star Izzy Pearson has tied the knot in spectacular style in Italy.

The 31-year-old was on our screens in the jungles of Nicaragua in the first season of Survivor NZ last year.

She only made it to day eight before being voted out — but is enjoying more success with this overseas adventure.

Her wedding earlier this month was to seaman Rob Huyser, 36, in the stunning town of Ravello on the Amalfi coast.

“The ceremony was in 13th-century basilica ruins of Sant Eustachio,” Pearson tells Spy from her honeymoon in Greece. “All our guests walked there as there are no roads (only donkeys to transport things) then the reception dinner was at the Belmond Hotel Caruso in a garden overlooking the sea.”

Pearson wore a Steven Khalil dress, which she says got a laugh because of how heavy and “un-destination-like” it was.

“In my vows I said, ‘I promise to always be impractical like wearing an 8kg dress in the highest heels, for a hot Italian wedding.’

“It was all hand-beaded on the lace applique, so you can imagine how heavy it ended up, I changed into a Love and Lemons dress for dancing and cocktails in the piano bar later.”





Sina Henrie and Nick Honeyman.

Meanwhile, celebrated chef Nick Honeyman also married last weekend. His wedding to German former model and actress Sina Henrie was in the grounds of his bistro Le Petit Leon, an old-school French restaurant in the Dordogne region.

“It was the happiest day of my life and like a fairytale in the South of France. We had 80 family and friends from all over the world to celebrate for a week with us,” Honeyman told Spy.

But there was no honeymoon for Honeyman, famed for his French cuisine at Herne Bay restaurant Paris Butter, as the couple opened Le Petit Leon straight after the wedding in time for the June to September season.