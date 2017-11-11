Survivor NZ delayed by natural disaster

The second season of Survivor New Zealand has hit a snag, thanks to Mother Nature.

TVNZ 2 had sifted through 5000 applications and the chosen ones were due to be filming in their South-east Asian tropical island by now, fighting for the bumped up $250,000 prize.

But Spy noticed wildcards social worker Kaysha Lahana and social influencer Franky March were still in New Zealand and wondered why. Turns out that days out from departure, their island tribal council ground was hit by monsoon season. Spy understands crew, contestants and host Matt Chisholm will now wait until January to begin filming — at least they’ll be home for Christmas.

Perhaps it’s a blessing for the network. The first season, which screened in May, was shot in August 2016 and ensuring everyone involved kept their mouths shut was not easy.