Survivor NZ contestant goes for double reality TV exposure

Prepare for a double dose of Survivor NZ contestant Tess Fahey this week, who continues battling it out in the jungle tonight to become the sole survivor and who will also pop up on TVNZ 2 on Thursday night in the final of First Dates New Zealand.

The 24-year-old blonde pocket rocket, who describes herself as a hippie and wellness junkie, was no sooner back from the wilds of Thailand when she jumped at the chance of having a televised blind date.

She arrived home to Christchurch, then headed up to Auckland to film a date with Christchurch-based 31-year-old Irishman Anthony Martin, who is also addicted to seeing his mug on the telly. He has appeared on the Aussie version of the dating show twice.

The ginger lad might be in like Flynn, Fahey says she likes the Ed Sheeran type.

“They are two very different shows to be part of. In one, I’m grubby, starving, and fighting to stay in the game and the next I’m done up to the nines, literally being wined and dined. But at the core — they have their similarities. Both shows pushed me way out of my comfort zone and forced me to face my fears,” Fahey tells Spy.

So, what was the naughtiest thing she got up to on either show? She politely deferred to Survivor confessing that she and fellow Khangkhaw tribe member Brad Norris were so hungry, that when their team mates weren’t looking, they took the next day’s rations and added them to the pot.

No word yet if the meal or the date were satisfying.