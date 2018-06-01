Stephie Key planning to create shark movie

Former Prime Minister Sir John Key’s daughter Stephie is poised to get back behind the camera for her second movie.

The 25-year-old is making a follow up to her 2017 short alien sci-fi film Lazarniverse, which was set in the Nevada desert, featuring aliens and strippers.

Spy understands this film could be shot in Hawaii and is inspired by Steven Spielberg’s Jaws. It has a mood board including of a giant shark, hula dancers and a pina colada. Key also promises young women in teeny bikinis.

Two years after graduating from the Paris College of Art, Key is living in London. As well as her art in the form of her alter ego Cherry Lazar, she has worked at the famous Pinewood Studios, where Spy understands she is making a name for herself wardrobe and costume design.

There’s no word yet on a name for her latest project, nor whether she will attempt to crowdfund as she did for Lazarniverse.

But with her mum and dad having the perfect pad in Maui for a film shoot, we bet they can’t wait until the crew hits town — and maybe brother Max will get his first starring role.