Stars react to Anthony Bourdain's death

Section
Spy News,
Publish Date
Saturday, 9 June 2018, 10:39AM
Anthony Bourdain committed suicide overnight on Friday. Photo / AP
Anthony Bourdain committed suicide overnight on Friday. Photo / AP

Kiwi celebrity chef Al Brown is among the stars who have paid tribute to the late chef and television host Anthony Bourdain, who committed suicide in France overnight at the age of 61.

Speaking to the New Zealand Herald, Brown remembered Bourdain's visit to New Zealand in 2005.

"We shared a moment of his life that I'll never forget ... [his death] is devastating," Brown said.

Gutted! 'RIP' Anthony!

A post shared by Al Brown (@albrownchef) on Jun 8, 2018 at 12:11pm PDT

TV and radio host Jack Tame paid tribute on Twitter this morning, saying he was "stunned and gutted".

Actress Asia Argento, Bourdain's girlfriend, shared a tribute on Twitter.

"Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds.

"He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine."

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay said he was "stunned and saddened" by Bourdain's death.

Bourdain leaves behind an 11-year-old daughter, Ariane, from his marriage to MMA fighter Ottavia Busia which ended in 2016.

Where to get help:

 Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)
 Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)
 Youthline: 0800 376 633
 Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)
 Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)
 Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)
 Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155
 Samaritans 0800 726 666
 If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

 

Connect with Spy: