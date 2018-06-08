Stars react to Anthony Bourdain's death

Kiwi celebrity chef Al Brown is among the stars who have paid tribute to the late chef and television host Anthony Bourdain, who committed suicide in France overnight at the age of 61.

Speaking to the New Zealand Herald, Brown remembered Bourdain's visit to New Zealand in 2005.

"We shared a moment of his life that I'll never forget ... [his death] is devastating," Brown said.

Gutted! 'RIP' Anthony! A post shared by Al Brown (@albrownchef) on Jun 8, 2018 at 12:11pm PDT

TV and radio host Jack Tame paid tribute on Twitter this morning, saying he was "stunned and gutted".

Istanbul five years ago .. I traced Bourdain’s recommendations across the city. I’m stunned and gutted. @NewstalkZB this morning. pic.twitter.com/z00TfS8iKm — Jack Tame (@jacktame) June 8, 2018

Actress Asia Argento, Bourdain's girlfriend, shared a tribute on Twitter.

"Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds.

"He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine."

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay said he was "stunned and saddened" by Bourdain's death.

Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 8, 2018

I have to say I’m in total shock to hear that the amazing @Bourdain has just died 💔 he really broke the mould, pushed the culinary conversation, Rest in peace chef 👨‍🍳 🙏 thoughts and love to all his family and close friends xxxxxxxxxxx pic.twitter.com/HB7sV7CeRH — Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) June 8, 2018

Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now :( — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 8, 2018

Bourdain leaves behind an 11-year-old daughter, Ariane, from his marriage to MMA fighter Ottavia Busia which ended in 2016.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.