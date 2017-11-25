Stars get ready for TV showdown

This Thursday at SkyCity the entertainment awards season will come to an end with the New Zealand Television Awards. Three will be all over it, but TVNZ will be a no-show in the news and current affairs awards because they didn’t enter. Apparently management thinks news should be part of the Canon journalism awards.



Oliver Driver will MC and a highlight of the night will be Kate Hawkesby taking to the stage with dad John. There’s bound to be a touch of nostalgia as they present the awards for best news coverage and best current affairs programme.



But will it be a family affair — will Kate’s husband Mike Hosking attend, or her brother Duncan Hawkesby, who is married to Graeme Hart’s daughter Gretchen? Hosking’s Seven Sharp co-host Toni Street is attending as she is nominated for a People’s Choice Award. Breakfast’s Jack Tame, Hilary Barry and the Sunday programme’s Miriama Kamo are in the same category, but will not be in attendance.



Mike McRoberts will be just back from Syria when he takes the stage with his Newshub co — host Samantha Hayes. Pleasantries are expected from McRoberts and his estranged wife Paula Penfold who are both finalists for awards.



A bit of Hollywood glamour will come in the shape of presenting duo of Kimberley Crossman and the newly engaged Anna Hutchison who are back in New Zealand for the start of summer.



Also presenting on the night will be Real Housewives of Auckland’s, Gilda Kirkpatrick and Louise Wallace, 800 Words star Erik Thomson who is flying in from Australia, and Anika Moa, who we expect will have the best one-liners.