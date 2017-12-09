Star polo player to headline beach polo event

Takapuna Beach is the place to be on Friday to watch the Sport of Kings at the first annual Beach Polo.

The event combines sport, fashion and glamour — and two players in particular know all about the glamour side of things. Englishman Matt Hitchman, who has just moved to New Zealand, has played with Princes William and Harry and fellow Brit Jonny Wade, has played with their father Prince Charles.

Wade is even said to be the inspiration for one of the fictional twins in the racy Jilly Cooper book, Polo.

From 11.30am there will be a three-match exhibition series on the sand with hospitality options varying from “Beach Bag Basic” to Real Housewife of Auckland Anne Batley-Burton’s Jacquart Lounge in the Clubhouse.

Event organiser Amy Calway developed her love of polo a few years back when marketing the NZ Polo Open in Cleveland.





“While beach polo is played in many of the world’s most glamorous beach destinations in the world such as Miami and Dubai, I credit the New Zealand beach polo pioneers of Porangahau in Hawke’s Bay, as being the first to popularise the variation of the sport in New Zealand.”

Calway hopes to not only draw in a crowd new to the sport but also showcase the emerging prowess of women players, including Kiwi star Ellen Morgenstern.