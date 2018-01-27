Star Michelle Pfeiffer spotted in NZ
- Section
- Spy News,
- Publish Date
- Saturday, 27 January 2018, 9:29AM
Hollywood A-lister Michelle Pfeiffer has been spotted in New Zealand.
The 59-year-old actress was seen playing tourist in our beautiful country with her husband, TV producer David E. Kelley earlier this month.
According to the Daily Mail, the pair were being shown the sights by Kiwi director Jane Campion.
Jane apparently offered the couple a private tour while hiking in the hills near Queenstown with a group of friends.
The group were reportedly staying at a nearby hotel in Glenorchy.
Michelle was also spotted shopping with the locals and other tourists in Queenstown.
Her low-key New Zealand holiday comes after Michelle's nomination at the Golden Globes for Best Supporting Actress in Series, Miniseries or Television Film gong for her role in Wizard Of Lies.
Unfortunately, she missed out on the accolade, which instead went to Laura Dern for her role in Big Little Lies.