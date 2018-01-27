Star Michelle Pfeiffer spotted in NZ

Hollywood A-lister Michelle Pfeiffer has been spotted in New Zealand.

The 59-year-old actress was seen playing tourist in our beautiful country with her husband, TV producer David E. Kelley earlier this month.

According to the Daily Mail, the pair were being shown the sights by Kiwi director Jane Campion.

Jane apparently offered the couple a private tour while hiking in the hills near Queenstown with a group of friends.

The group were reportedly staying at a nearby hotel in Glenorchy.

Michelle was also spotted shopping with the locals and other tourists in Queenstown.