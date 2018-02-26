Stan Walker reveals 'secret' girlfriend in cute snaps

Stan Walker has revealed his “secret” girlfriend in some loved up new Instagram pics.

Back in May, Stan told YahooBe that he had a “beautiful girlfriend who I’ve kept hidden away” saying, “she’s my little secret”.

Last week, he also mentioned that he was happily in a relationship, but refused to identify the woman he is seeing.

But now, the singer seems ready to share his “little secret” with the world, as he took to Instagram to document the couple’s romantic holiday in the Cook Islands.

The pair went on a tandem bike ride, took a swim and shared some kisses and cuddles in the loved-up snaps.

Stan referred to the woman as Sandra, but according to some sleuths at ZM, it appears her name is actually Alex King.

Not only is Alex absolutely gorgeous, she is a talented photographer and has posted stunning photos of Stan in the past.