Stan Walker hits red carpet with new love

Singer and actor Stan Walker made a splash in Australia last weekend when he hit the red carpet with his stunning new girlfriend, photographer Alex King, for the first time.

The pair posed at cancer charity event Tour de Cure Snow Ball, held at The Star in Sydney.

King wore a pale blue dress with a white net fringe overlay and Walker rocked an orange suit with black turtle-neck. Walker — who shot to fame as winner of the seventh and final season of Australian Idol in 2009 — also performed at the event.

King has widened the well-deserved smile on Walker’s face. In March, his documentary Stan debuted on Three, intimately recalling the nine months of health issues he has battled, including a life-saving stomach operation.

In May, 27-year-old Walker hinted he had a secret girlfriend and the couple holidayed shortly after in Rarotonga. Saturday night was their first public appearance together.

King is an in-demand fine art, lifestyle and wedding photographer and this week posted some street stills of Walker on her Instagram account.

Walker recently recorded a song with his Welcome Bay whanau for the Offering Project — an album created with Kiwi musicians and, due out next year, with proceeds going towards the Salvation Army. This morning Walker is expected to attend a charity movie screening in Newmarket, with all funds going to the Sony Foundation to help children with special needs.