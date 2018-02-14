Stan Walker: 'I can't just get a pie'

Stan Walker has revealed the "hardest thing" about his recent stomach surgery is getting used to his new diet.

The Kiwi pop star had his stomach removed last year after being diagnosed with the cancer-causing gene CDH1, which has claimed the lives of 25 of his relatives.

An emotional documentary about that journey aired on Three earlier this year.

But in a new interview with Australia's Daily Mail, Walker says getting used to his new diet has been the biggest change he's had to make since his surgery.

"Of all the things I've gone through, that is the actual hardest thing," he says.

"I can't just get up and get a pie or go and get a sandwich or just have cereal - those kind of things are not normal for me anymore.

"I have to think about what I want to eat all the time and how it's going to affect me."

Walker says monitoring his food intake has become a "24/7 job".

"I don't even know what the new normal is yet. It's still all new to me and I'm figuring out what works and what doesn't work.

"I'm still figuring it out, to be honest - everything's changed. I can't eat like I used to."