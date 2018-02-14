Stan Walker: 'I can't just get a pie'
Friday, 4 May 2018
Stan Walker has revealed the "hardest thing" about his recent stomach surgery is getting used to his new diet.
The Kiwi pop star had his stomach removed last year after being diagnosed with the cancer-causing gene CDH1, which has claimed the lives of 25 of his relatives.
An emotional documentary about that journey aired on Three earlier this year.
But in a new interview with Australia's Daily Mail, Walker says getting used to his new diet has been the biggest change he's had to make since his surgery.
"Of all the things I've gone through, that is the actual hardest thing," he says.
"I can't just get up and get a pie or go and get a sandwich or just have cereal - those kind of things are not normal for me anymore.
So... The past nine months have been a life changing journey full of ups & downs to say the least lol. As an artist I like to make every situation a creative experience no matter how sh*t it is... There is always much beauty to be found in heart ache, loss, pain, trials, tribulations & even sickness. I have stayed quiet for a while, I've sat back and let many people talk. I've watched assumptions be turned into facts. But soon i will show you guys whats really been happening... What I will say now is that I have alot to share with you all & I have something special to show you soon 😏😏😏 This thing we call life has taken me to places I would never have expected. I cant wait to share this next chapter with you all. The journey that I've been on. Whatever you may have heard, I'm telling you now, you STILL know nothing! I will share with you all very soon what has been happening... until then, if it does not come from me, then it ain't a thing. Stay tuned. ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾
"I have to think about what I want to eat all the time and how it's going to affect me."
Walker says monitoring his food intake has become a "24/7 job".
"I don't even know what the new normal is yet. It's still all new to me and I'm figuring out what works and what doesn't work.
"I'm still figuring it out, to be honest - everything's changed. I can't eat like I used to."