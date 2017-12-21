Spy’s Top 10 stories of 2017

As 2017 draws to an end, it’s time to celebrate our Kiwi celebrities and our top Spy stories of the year.

Let’s count down from ten:

10. Sad Hosking Meme

When the news broke that Labour MP Jacinda Adern was crowned New Zealand’s new Prime Minister, it was a hard one for Hosking to swallow while reporting the news live on Seven Sharp.

You could see the disappointment spread across his face – and the internet has exploded with hilarious memes.

9. Marc Ellis’ ex-wife moves on

Marc Ellis' ex-wife Agustina Mon was spotted out and about with her new man this year.

Mon, who split from Ellis split in 2016 after 10 years together, was spotted looking loved-up with Duco Events owner David Higgins.

8. Nicky Watson’s extreme makeover

Since meeting celebrity chef-turned-paleo-advocate Pete Evans, Nicky’s been through a major lifestyle change and now shed her old look, getting rid of her fake breast implants.

7. Jacinda’s hot bodyguard

Social media went wild for DPS Officer Iain McKay and his hipster hunk look, as he towered over the crowd protecting Ardern at Labour’s campaign launch at the Auckland Town Hall this year.

The story was picked up by news agencies on both sides of the Tasman, nicknaming the officer Hipster Cop and Hipster Spook, focusing on his staunch-looking beard.

6. Toni Street’s shocking medical misdiagnosis

According to recent tests, The Hits breakfast host had tested positive for the sexually transmitted disease, syphilis. But it’s not what you think…

Toni told listeners the bizarre diagnosis came up during a routine blood test for her disease, Churg-Strauss syndrome, with her doctor calling her in for a consultation.

But it turns out, it was a strange side effect related to her autoimmune disease and was, in fact, a false result.

5. Bachelorette reveals naughty tattoos

Just when you think you’ve seen enough of the Bachelor girls, a few more secrets were uncovered.

Lily McManus was the badass of this year’s show and she’s got the tattoos to prove it.

4. Millie Elder-Holmes reveals new love

Millie Elder-Holmes found love after the tragic death of her partner Connor Morris, opening up about her new relationship in a blog post.

In the post, Millie wrote about her new partner Kosta, saying she never expected to love again.

3. Inside Adele’s Auckland after party

After three massive stadium shows and 15 months on a world tour, Adele spent her last night celebrating in style.

The star arrived at Auckland's Seafarers Private Members' Club looking relaxed with slip-on shoes no make-up, and partied with her band and management, watching the rain fade away over the harbour.

2. Hilary Barry reveals she’s a secret stoner

Chatting to Matty McLean in a cold and windy Dunedin, Barry said she’d be up for a surf on her boogie board.

After some classic Breakfast banter about the conditions, Barry quipped: "I put marijuana in my boogie board, like Schapelle."

Before quickly adding: “Jokes! Just jokes!”

1. Millie Elder-Holmes’ mum gets moko

Millie Elder-Holmes shared a stunning photo of mum Hinemoa Elder’s new moko 6 months ago.

In a post from her clean-eating blog Clean Eatz NZ, she shared a special picture of her mum new moko saying: “Something very special happened in my life today."