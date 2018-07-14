Spy's mid-winter Matariki rising stars list

As we celebrate the Maori New Year, Spy goes star-gazing and takes a look at those who have that extra bit of magic.

The Newcomer

Talented newcomer, 28-year-old Richard Te Are took on the role of a lifetime when he was cast, fresh out of drama school, as Teina Pora in the upcoming feature In Dark Places.

Having just finished his Bachelor of Performing Arts at Toi Whakaari in Wellington a few weeks prior, Hastings born-and-bred Te Are’s casting as Pora meant he had to quickly move to Auckland to begin filming on the drama.

Te Are has since gone on to secure two more film roles, The Other Side of Heaven 2, filmed in Fiji and Danger Close, a Vietnam War story, which begins filming shortly and also stars Vikings lead actor, Travis Fimmel and legendary Australian actor Richard Roxburgh.

The Next Political Wonder

The 33-year-old Labour List MP Kiritapu Allan came into Parliament at the last election.

Since then she has shown attitude that will take her far, and few would be surprised to see her become a Cabinet minister before long.

Maori, gay and mother to a 10-month-old, the former lawyer and businesswoman has brains and a sense of humour. Even her rivals in National pick her as a rising star. Expect to see her move up in the area of finance and economic development rather than a social area.

The Tycoon

You can look at 25-year-old Harrison Hart in two ways — the son of New Zealand’s richest man, Graeme, he’s already got it made; or how is he going to better his dad in the second generation of the dynasty?

The former King’s College student, has kept a low profile to date. Once known as a little cheeky, he came of age late last month and stepped out of the shadow of his older sister Gretchen Hawkesby, announcing he is on his way to building a locally-owned food empire with the purchases of Hubbard Foods, Hansell Food Group, and the Gregg’s sauce unit.

The question is, will he be as media-shy as his father, or will he embrace the media as a means to promote his own identity. In recent months, Harry has posed for Spy at events with the beautiful Hayley Carvell.

The International Model

Watch out Georgia Fowler, we can see another Kiwi about to grow wings.

Nelson native, 19-year-old Juliette Perkins, has been on agency Red 11 books since she was 14. Since then she has travelled the globe as an in-demand model and is now based in Los Angeles. She is mates with fellow Red 11 alumnus KJ Apa and last week shot for Vogue Italia.

Keep an eye out for this beauty’s name when this year’s Victoria’s Secret names are revealed.

The Musician

Teeks (Te Karehana Gardiner-Toi) was the musician who turned everyone’s heads last year.



The insightful 24-year-old released his EP The Grapefuit Skies that was about loss, love and sunsets, he stole the show at the Vodafone Music Awards singing his single Never Be Apart and won a Tui for Best Maori Artist.

Since then the soulful singer played at St Pancras Old Church in London in May. Late last month he posed with the eternally fabulous Cher in London. Something big is afoot and we can’t wait to see him soar.





Clockwise from inset: Paul Larsen, Harry Jowsey and Richard Te Are.

The Movie Star

You must have been sleeping under a rock if you haven’t heard of Thomasin McKenzie, the 18-year-old actor and daughter of veteran thespian Miranda Harcourt. McKenzie has been touted as the next Jennifer Lawrence for her role in Leave No Trace. And fellow Kiwi Taika Waititi has cast her in his next major movie Jojo Rabbit.

Reviews of her performance in Leave No Trace have been universally applauded by the Independent, the Washington Post, the Guardian, the New York Times and Rolling Stone.

If anyone can bring out more of her magic it will be Waititi and once she is finished filming with him, she will star in the Henry V movie The King alongside Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet.

We see McKenzie following in Anna Paquin’s award-winning shoes and, as others have predicted, being as famous as J-Law.

The TV Fashion Star

Word on the street is WORLD designer and director Benny Castles will be one of the judges in the upcoming Kiwi version of TVNZ 2’s Project Runway.

Castles started on the shop floor of the iconic NZ clothing brand and has gained major respect and fashion cred over 18 years. We think he will bring more colour to the show, as he has done to fashion.

He is a gentleman but has the ability to sharply remark on what he likes and does not. His star shone brightly as a judge alongside Karen Walker in Dunedin for the iD International Emerging Designer Awards.

The Current Affairs Dominators

There is no question that TVNZ’s new current affairs rover John Campbell is a legend, and the same goes with Newshub’s Paddy Gower, but c’mon news bosses — there are some equally talented female TV journos you should be sprinkling with stardust.

We're talking about The Hui’s Mihingarangi Forbes, 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch, US correspondent Rebecca Wright and while we’re at it, bring back Rachel Smalley to a — hopefully — more progressive TV news scene.





Clockwise from top left: Thomasin Mackenzie, Benny Castles and Teeks

The Event Maestro

Owner of Sprout Events and creator of Off the Beaten Track, Paul Larsen has been in the event industry for more than five years, designing, building and branding event spaces and custom activations for such events as The Land Rover Polo, Laneway Festival, Sydney City Limits and the America’s Cup.

Larsen is becoming king of the pop-up event and the buzz is loud on his first sole project Off the Beaten Track at The Stables at Alexandra Park in October is loud. It promises to be a Secret Garden experience showcasing fine food and drink, pop-up entertainment, hosted VIP booths, and some of New Zealand’s biggest bands and DJs.

The Social Influencer

The “Influencer” brand of Heartbreak Island co-host Matilda Rice has come out of the show unscathed and Spy thinks the show’s winner Harry Jowsey might be on his way to matching Rice’s social media reach.

With Rice sitting on 145K Instagram followers, three years after winning the heart of Art Green on The Bachelor NZ, things are looking good for Jowsey, who is sitting on more than 50k followers. It is yet to be seen how Jowsey and his co-winner Georgia Bryers will split their $100,000 winnings, Suzuki Swift and trip to LA but we do know Jowsey, 21, is in the process of setting up a sunglasses business with fellow contestant Kristian Barbarich.

Jowsey’s one-liners on the show infuriated PC viewers, but it’s amazing what marketers and brand managers throw at the kids on social media for a cheeky flog these days.