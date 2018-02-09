Spy's Weekly Celebrity Power Rankings

Every Friday we round up the best and worst of what Kiwi celebs have been up to for the week.

What a week it has been!

1. Adorable new additions, Cashew and Bear

They walked away from Married at First Sight NZ as the only surviving couple - now, they've welcomed a new member into the family.

Brett Renall and Angel Star-Heron are the proud new owners of Cashew, an adorable French Bulldog.

"The most perfect addition to our wee Renall clan," wrote Angel on Instagram. "It was love at first sight take two."

Another cute family edition this week is Bear, the ginger rescue kitten.

In a cute Instagram post by ZM host Vaughan Smith he shared an adorable story about how his daughter, Indie, has always wanted a cat.

The lucky 6-year-old received the furry gift this week for her birthday.

2. Paul Flynn

Summer is a popular time to pop the question, but it seems that one in five of those newly engaged women may actually be disappointed by their man’s proposal.

Although they have already been married for 13 years, The Hits host Paul Flynn, a.k.a Flynny, re-popped the question to his wonderful wife Natalie this week.

His first proposal was rather less-than-romantic and involved a blow up alien doll… But this time around, he cracked it!

The ring is designed by Kiwi jeweller Layla Kaisi.

3. Zac Franich

It’s been three months since Zac Franich cut ties with his girlfriend and Bachelor NZ winner Viarni Bright, but now it looks like he’s found a new romance.

Former kids TV star Erin Simpson has reportedly captured Zac’s heart.

35-year-old Simpson gushed about Franich at last year’s New Zealand Television Awards saying: “Zac’s been through a lot this year and he’s come out on top – 2018 is going to be a great year for him.”

The lovebirds will spend Valentine’s Day together next week, so be sure to keep an eye on their social media pages for some P.D.A.

4. Jeremy Wells

Jeremy Wells says he was "terrified" on his first night on Monday as a Seven Sharp presenter, and that laryngitis hampered his ability to "speak properly".

Speaking on The Hauraki Breakfast this week, Wells told his co-host, Matt Heath, that he felt like an impostor on the set.

"I can hear my heart thumping, and I'm going over what I'm going to say, and I'm watching and I'm thinking, 'I don't think I should be here, this is terrifying.'

"It's totally surreal," he continued. "I'm reading the autocue that [Andrew Saville]'s reading, and he's looking almost straight at me, because we're straight across from him, and I'm just watching how calm everyone else seems to be and how terrified I am."

Don’t worry Jerry! Keep up the good work, we’ve got your back.

5. Ladi 6

Ladi6 has revealed she "nearly died" during her Waitangi Day holiday after having a severe allergic reaction to a bee sting.

The singer posted about the ordeal on social media saying it took place in Mathesons Bay in Leigh, at 7pm on Monday.

She said she "nearly died, as my throat was closing and I was losing consciousness".

"Literally I was swollen with itchy hives all over my body, my face and throat were swelling shut within minutes of a single bee sting from a regular honeybee."

Tamati was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.