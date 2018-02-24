The Kiwi spartans trying to take down Australia

Next Sunday TVNZ2 will screen its new “epic television” series, Australian Spartan. New Zealand has five teams of three taking part in the competition, which is inspired by the world-wide fitness phenomenon Spartan Race, combining into one of the world’s toughest team-based obstacle courses.

The Kiwi teams feature police officers, called “Aviation Bacon”; paramedics, “Fish Out of Water” — they love the ocean and boast Olympic and Kayaking titles between them; fire-fighters, “Flaming Kiwis”; and teams of mums, friends and workmates.





Left: James and the Peaches: Tanya, James and Hania.

Right: Flaming Kiwis: Josh, Adam and Nick.

Spy’s money is on team Conquer a team of three CrossFit-mad mates, which is the sport, it seems, that most prepares you for these types of games, with Waikato based Dan Fraser, 26, Aaron Traynor, 25 and Jayden Davy, 25.

“Both Jayden and Dan are friends that I met through our CrossFit gym. Jayden, Dan and I have all competed with and against each other. We are all close and have similar personalities and sense of humours. We are all fit, competitive and keen for a laugh. At the end of the day we want to do well, but have a good time doing it, otherwise what’s the point?” said Traynor.

“During the first night, the ladder was the most challenging obstacle. We didn’t really know how to do it, so we had to wing it a bit and what we did ended up paying off,” said Davy.

All three said the Australian crowd was generally supportive, considering the trans-Tasman rivalry.





Left: Fish out of Water: Jamie, Teneale and Paul.

Right: Aviation Bacon: Richard, Maysie and Justin.

Former League star Wendell Sailor is the on-course interviewer.

“Wendell is a humble legend, it was great meeting him. He has a good sense of humour, we could hear him giving us stick to the camera as we made our way around the course,” said Traynor.