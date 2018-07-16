Sonny Bill Williams’ cute shout out to his wife
- Monday, 16 July 2018, 8:03AM
It’s no secret that rugby star Sonny Bill Williams loves being a dad as much as he loves footy.
In a very cute Instagram story, Sonny Bill gushes about his beautiful wife Alana.
He takes a sneaky candid shot of her cuddling their newest baby son, Zaid and captions it:
“There’s nothing quite like a mother’s love.”
“Love & Appreciate All My Wife Does For Us Xxx.”
So cute guys! Those are some parent goals right there!