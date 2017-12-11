Sonny Bill in hot water over holiday photo

Family man and sports star Sonny Bill Williams looks to be having a wonderful family trip in Rarotonga this week.

However the 32-year-old dad has been slammed by fans after posting a snap of his wife Alana Williams and their eldest daughter Imaan cruising around the island in a roofless convertible car.

The photo looks relatively innocent until people noticed his toddler daughter isn’t strapped into a car seat.

Grateful 😊❤️🙌🏾 A post shared by Sonny Bill Williams (@sonnybillwilliams) on Dec 10, 2017 at 1:37am PST

Fans commented on his Instagram page saying: “Don’t wanna be a total mum but seriously - car seat dude!”

Another wrote: “Family comes first but no car seats - come on sonny u should know better.”

And another: “Where is the carseat🙈🙈🙈...she’s not big enough for a seatbelt either..bcos she’s small that seatbelt can cause spinal injuries...can’t buy back time mate.”

Sonny Bill has not replied to any of the comments.