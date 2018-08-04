'Shush no one will know': ZM's F-bomb shocker

Warning: Clip contains explicit language



Bree and Clint haven't been at ZM very long but they've already managed to get an F-bomb live on air.

It was an honest mistake, in which Clint played a song which was from the ZM system so he "assumed it would be censored".

It wasn't.

Poor ol' Clint tried to soldier on past the gaffe but his co-host Bree couldn't keep it together, pulling shocked faces and cracking up laughing.

"Clinton Roberts! Oh my God!" she yelled.

Meanwhile, Clint was hilariously left flailing saying "just ignore that bit...shush man, no one will know! I didn't say it, the song said it!"

Luckily, some exciting Katy Perry news saved the day - watch the full clip above to see how it all played out.